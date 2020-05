Armored Cops soldiers: “This barrage is dedicated to a brother in arms and a great warrior."

IDF soldiers from the armored corps shot a barrage of mortars in memory of soldier Amit Ben Yigal, murdered in a terror attack this week during operations in northern Samaria.

In the video, the soldiers are heard saying, “This barrage is dedicated to a brother in arms and a great warrior, Amit Ben Yigal.”

“We all tilt our heads and give encouragement to the family - the people of Israel are behind you,” they said.