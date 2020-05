Over the past day, Border Police special forces, IDF forces and the Shin Bet have been operating in the Palestinian Arab village of Ya'abad in pursuit of the terrorist who murdered the late IDF soldier Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal.

The forces have arrested a number of suspects who have been transferred for Shin Bet investigation

So far, more than 20 have been arrested for suspected involvement in the attack, and the security establishment assesses that one of them is murderer.