Jewish Home leader MK Rafi Peretz meets with PM Netanyahu

Jewish Home leader meets PM in last-ditch effort to bring Yamina into the unity government.

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as part of attempts to bring Yamina into the government.

Channel 13 News reported that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett has been updated about the meeting.

"I talked to him for a long time. There's a chance here to come in. Another chance must be given," Rabbi Peretz told Bennett.

In the political system, it is estimated that if Rabbi Peretz receives a significant proposal for a non-junior position, he may decide to quit the partnership with Yamina and enter the unity government with the Jewish Home Party.