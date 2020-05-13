Threats made against Attorney General Mandelblit

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit gave testimony to Israeli police investigators this evening about threats and harassment he had received over the past day.

The threats were made mainly through messages over the phone.

"These harassments and threats, which were apparently organized, continued throughout the night and morning. The harassments include threats, hate speech and incitement," Mandelblit said.

Mandelblit today filed a complaint with the police and as a result his testimony was taken and the investigation will continue.