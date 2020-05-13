IDF prepares for application of sovereignty

Defense establishment preparing for range of responses to application of sovereignty ranging from mild to extreme.

The defense establishment is preparing to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria, a dramatic political step that is expected to begin this July.

Talks with security officials indicate three possible scenarios in Judea and Samaria: According to the most extreme scenario being prepared for, there will be large-scale protests and terrorist acts such as shootings and stabbings, as well as the throwing of stones and Molotov Cocktails.

According to the second scenario, terrorist attacks and riots in Judea and Samaria will occur and terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip who will find it difficult to keep quiet and not protest the Israeli moves.

According to the third and least extreme scenario, riots and disturbances are expected throughout Judea and Samaria, similar to those that occur each week.

The day before the US Secretary of State's visit to Israel, the Fatah organization warned against the application of sovereignty. The IDF is preparing for the three scenarios and is ready to step up its forces if necessary.