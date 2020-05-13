Netanyahu to Bennett: This is the deal, there will be no changes

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on the phone Tuesday afternoon, after Netanyahu's office did not schedule a meeting the two.

During the conversation, the prime minister said that the Likud's proposal has not changed and will not change and that the proposal on the table is the Jerusalem Portfolio, a deputy minister with responsibility for national service and settlement, part-chairmanship of the absorption committee and another ministry.

The conversation ended without an agreement.

At the end, Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter, "The decision is Netanyahu's. As I said from the beginning, we want to enter the government only if we have influence. Impact is entirely derived from areas of responsibility. If the prime minister wants us in positions of influence, we would love to come in. If the prime minister wants us marginalized, weak and influential, we would prefer to go to the opposition."

Sources in Yamina said: "The words senior economic portfolio were not mentioned in the conversation, nor was the education portfolio. Netanyahu said "another portfolio " without specifying which one. The meaning: the offer has been lessened."