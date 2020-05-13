Haredim call on Netanyahu to bring Yamina into government

The leaders of the haredi parties, Ministers Aryeh Deri and Yaakov Litzman and MK Moshe Gafni, addressed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a letter asking him to act in every way to bring the Yamina party into the government.

Minister Aryeh Deri is listed as one of the authors of the letter, but he did not sign it.

The letter, which was first published on the Behadrei Haredim Hebrew website, states, "As we know, we went together as a united block of the entire right-wing camp throughout the election and unity elections with a joint recommendation for your tenure as prime minister."

"Now with the formation of a new coalition under your leadership, we see the need to continue cooperation as a unified block of the entire right-wing camp in the next coalition," the three added.

Ahead of the meeting between Netanyahu and Bennett, the leaders of the haredi parties wrote, "We would like you to act in every way so that the Yamina party on its factions will find its place with us as an integral part of the right-wing bloc together in the coalition formed by the Likud and Blue and White."

MK Yisrael Eichler also called on the Prime Minister to do everything possible to maintain the unity of the right-wing bloc and bring the Yamina party into the coalition.

"I remember the insult with the Lapid government, when they left the haredim outside. We must not do this to others. Yamina should be part of the coalition that will be established, under conditions that are relatively equal to the entire right-wing bloc. Together with our colleagues on the right, we can maintain the Sanctity of Israel in the Holy Land."