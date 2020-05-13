7 Ways to Generate a Massive Number of Followers on Instagram

Methods to help you generate a massive amount of followers on your Instagram account.

Instagram is said to have over 1 billion active users all over the world. Using this extremely popular photo and video sharing network, it has become lot easier for brand owners like you to successfully build a strong online presence while marketing your products and services to the target audience.

But as promising as this social media network is, it can also be rather difficult for people to reach the amount of followers they're looking for, especially when they don't have that celebrity status. The first thing you need to do is attract the attention of other users by proving your relevancy in the niche.

As difficult as it may seem, it is still entirely possible for you to increase the number of followers. Whether you're trying to grow your personal account or build a company brand, the following methods will help you generate a massive amount of followers on your Instagram account.

1. Be Consistent: Post Constantly

Consistency is one of the standard ways of growing your Instagram followers. Post pictures and videos about your products regularly. It all depends on your personal schedule. All it takes is posting pictures to Instagram 2 to 3 times a day.

Having said that, it's never good to try too hard. Avoid flooding people's timeline with an oversupply of pictures they won't be able to handle.

2. Purchase Likes from Verified Services

You can also buy Instagram likes cheap from verified services to increase your followers.

The more likes you have, the more followers you're likely to generate in the process. Likes will go a long way when it comes to enhancing your online presence and boosting your marketing performance.

Make sure the service you use is verified since there are a lot of scammers posing as 'like' providers.

3. Like, Comment and Repost Others Users' Content

Liking, commenting, and reposting other people's posts is another highly effective way of improving your follower base. Following lots of famous Instagram users that you can like, share, and comment on every now and then can invariably improve your online presence.

When you 'like', post positive comments, and/or repost other people's videos and pictures. This can actually attract them to your profile and also get them to follow you.

4. Take Advantage of Trending Hashtags

Hashtags are used on social networking platforms like Instagram to trend topics and build online visibility. They are usually used by other users to find messages with specific content and topics.

So you can always add trendy hashtags that fall under your niche to all your posts. This inevitably increases your online presence so that when people perform searches using these hashtags, they can easily find your posts, and, in turn, follow you, your products and services.

5. Engage in Trending Conversations

For a beginner who hasn't fully learned the ropes yet, joining discussions on popular topics that fall under your niche can be a very effective way of improving your online presence. When people realize that you have a deep understanding of your product, they'll become more interested in you and follow you for more info and updates.

So don't be scared to engage in trendy conversations. They really do help you grow your account or business brand.

6. Join Engagement Groups on Instagram

Finding it extremely difficult to increase the number of your followers? Then join different engagement groups with people that you share common interests with.

When you post, you can attract the attention of people with similar interests to also like, share, and repost your pictures and videos.

For example, a graphic designer that's new to Instagram can join different graphic design engagement groups to boost his/her online presence as well as his/her follower base.

7. Engage Influencers

Using a social media influencer is another risk-free way to boost your follower base.

You can get an influencer who has already built the online presence you're aiming at to give you a shout out or even take over your account.

Influencers can be very useful in marketing your products and services to the online world.