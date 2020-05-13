'Nations amass against Israel the IDF needs God more than ever'

In a recent interview, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said that there's "no reason" for Iran to set up military installations in Syria noting that the Islamic Republic doesn't even share a border with them.

But there is an obvious reason for Iran to be in Syria. And that is to better position their multi-pronged attack against Israel. Iran's economy is collapsing. The people are upset at Tehran's poor handling of the country's coronavirus crisis which is reported to boast the most Covid-19 related deaths after China. The only way that the mullah's can dig their way out of the hole they created is to gain sympathy and support throughout the Muslim world by attacking Israel.

This is also why the Iran-backed Hamas organization in the Gaza Strip has also stepped up their efforts against the Jewish State.

According to the ancient scriptures Iran will not prevail, however Jewish sages throughout the generations have taught that spiritual connection and aspirations can affect on the outcome in terms of casualties, damage and more, and so it is seen as a top priority that the Jewish nation's army act inspired and motivated by their closeness to Jewish heritage. and the amount of Israeli casualties Israel suffers in the process could depend on how many Israeli soldiers repent before God.

Unfortunately, many IDF troops don't have the means to enhance this connection. Many army bases simply don't have enough Torah scrolls for the soldiers and many of the existing scrolls are old.

But thankfully, there is one organization that is changing all that.

The Israel Soldier Fund (ISF), works to provide every IDF base with a Torah Scroll to protect Israel’s warriors against modern-day Philistines. The organization has over a decade of experience bringing Torah scrolls to IDF bases.

That’s because many people don’t realize that “many IDF bases don’t have Torah Scrolls, even those with over 5,000 soldiers” explains the organization’s founder, Yosef Bar-David. “And most bases that do have a Torah Scroll, have one that is extremely old and dilapidated making it non-kosher” he adds.

Therefore, Bar-David seeks to supply a kosher Torah Scroll to every IDF base in Israel. But the cost of a Torah Scroll isn’t free. Each one costs him $50,000.

And although he doesn’t expect most people to be able to afford $50,000, he is offering people the opportunity to donate and purchase a letter of the Torah Scroll at the very low price of just $10 per letter.

But anyone who does donate a full Torah scroll will be allowed exclusive access into the IDF base where the Torah scroll was delivered for a tour with their family as well as a certificate of recognition from the IDF. Additionally, donating a Torah scroll is a segulah (a heavenly protection) for the donor and their family for years to come.

And since we’re in the era of coronavirus, you might find it interesting to know that Jewish legend teaches that to end a plague, one should ‘purchase’ the amount of letters in a Torah Scroll that corresponds to their name.

This actually protected the people in the book of Daniel when they were struck with a plague but anyone whose name was inscribed in the Torah scroll was protected.

“At that time, the great prince, Michael, who stands beside the sons of your people, will appear. It will be a time of trouble, the like of which has never been since the nation came into being. At that time, your people will be rescued, all who are found inscribed in the book. (Daniel 12:1)

So if you have a three letter name you should buy three letters for $30. If you have a seven-letter name like Ezekiel, you should buy seven letters ($70).

The staff of ISF note that additionally, in 18th century Eastern Europe, the founder of Hassidic Jewry, the Baal Shem-Tov, instructed his community to do just that. "When they listened, the plague ended!".

The publis is invited to make a donation and purchase the letters through the ISF. "Doing so can kill two birds with one stone", the organizers of the project explain, "Protect yourself from coronavirus and protect Israel against its enemies".

So what are you waiting for? Donate to this spiritually vital organization today.