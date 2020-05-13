Coronavirus in an Ashkelon preschool?

A staff member in an Ashkelon preschool was sent on Tuesday for a coronavirus test after she developed a sore throat, Israel Hayom reported.

In order to protect the health of the preschool's children, mayor, education directorate, and supervisors decided to replace all of the educational staff until the final test results are received. At the same time, the entire preschool has been disinfected.

A notice was sent to parents, and additional instructions will be given in accordance with the results of the test.

Earlier this month, a special education teacher was diagnosed with coronavirus, leading the school she had been teaching in to close.

The next day, a special education student in a different school was diagnosed with the disease, forcing the other students to quarantine.