Suffering from respiratory symptoms, Friedman to be distanced from Pompeo

US Ambassador to Israel suffering from 'upper respiratory symptoms', will be distanced from Pompeo despite testing negative for coronavirus.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman will be kept away from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the latter’s visit to Israel Wednesday.

Officials at the US embassy in Israel said Wednesday morning that Ambassador Friedman is currently suffering from “mild upper-respiratory symptoms”, and will not be in proximity with Pompeo during the visit.

Embassy officials emphasized, however, that Friedman was tested for the coronavirus, and was found not be carrying the virus.

“Ambassador Friedman is experiencing mild upper-respiratory symptoms. He was tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative. Nevertheless, in an abundance of caution, State Department medical staff have recommended that Ambassador Friedman not be in proximity with Secretary Pompeo.”

The announcement came just as Pompeo landed in Israel for talks with Israeli leaders a day before the new Israeli government is sworn in Thursday.