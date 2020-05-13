Will Likud MK be appointed ambassador to Australia?

MK Sharren Haskel lived in Australia for seven years before entering the Knesset.

Political officials have offered MK Sharren Haskel from the Likud an appointment as Israeli ambassador to Australia.

According to the coalition agreements between the Likud and Blue and White, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is the one who will appoint the ambassador to Australia, and the appointment will be valid for the entire term of the government.

Haskel lived in Australia for seven years before entering the Knesset. Her associates noted that she “has extensive contacts with Australian MPs and ministers, businessmen, Jewish organizations and has previously led diplomatic missions to promote Israeli-Australian relations.”

Haskel herself refused to comment on the report.