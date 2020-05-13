Canadian leftist organization to hold online 'Nakba Day' ceremony

Study finds that in 2018, Independent Jewish Voices held a Yizkor ceremony in Vancouver in memory of Gazans killed in border clashes.

The leftist organization “Independent Jewish Voices Canada” is inviting the public to an online Zoom ceremony this coming Saturday commemorating “Nakba Day”, or the day of the “catastrophe”, which is how the Arabs view the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

The online event will be held in cooperation with Palestine House, which represents the Palestinian Arab community in Canada.

In announcing the event, the two organizations listed their “demands”, including the lifting of the siege on Gaza, the “right of return for Palestinian refugees”, imposing a boycott on Israel, ending the “occupation”, tearing down what they described as “the Apartheid Wall” and a rejection of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

Meanwhile, a new study by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA) found that on May 21, 2018, Independent Jewish Voices Vancouver held a “Yizkor for Gaza” memorial in front of the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver for Gazans killed in border clashes with Israel, including dozens of terrorists from Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and other organizations.

The Yizkor ceremony was conducted by Rabbi David Mivasair, who read the names of the 131 Gazans who were killed and then recited the Kaddish prayer in their memory.

“We need to mourn and grieve for 131 of our brothers and sisters who were born in Gaza, who have been killed, murdered in the last few weeks intentionally by Israeli army snipers,” he said during the memorial, according to JCPA.

Rabbi David Mivasair lives in the city of Hamilton in Ontario, Canada, and periodically comes to Judea and Samaria to help Palestinian Arabs in their fight against Israel, the JCPA study found. In one incident he was documented confronting IDF soldiers.

A month before the Vancouver memorial, the leftist Jewish organization IFNOTNOW held a similar ceremony in Toronto in memory of Palestinian Arabs killed in clashes on the Gaza border, including terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.