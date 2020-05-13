Will the right-wing head for the opposition with the Arabs?

Who is right? PM Netanyahu and his partnership with the left, or Yamina, and their threat not to sit in this type of government?

The Yamina party under Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked have stated that they may be going to the opposition since PM Netanyahu made an agreement with the left under Benny Gantz, most likely handing over the Defense and Justice ministries to the left.

This conflict over control of ministries has most likely brought the Yamina party’s decision to opt out of the Netanyahu/Gantz government. “Yamina will prepare for the day after Netanyahu, which will come in a year and a half, and produce from the opposition a real alternative: a right that is not ready to sell the justice system to the left for personal survival”.

So who is right? PM Netanyahu and his partnership with the left, or Yamina and their threat not to sit in this type of government?

Also, what is happening between the USA, Saudi Arabia, and Iran? We give a summary of these news events on this show.