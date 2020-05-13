Pence to distance himself from Trump

US Vice President will distance himself from President Trump after his press secretary tested positive for coronavirus.

US Vice President Mike Pence will distance himself from President Donald Trump and the rest of the West Wing for the “immediate future” after his press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus, a White House official confirmed Tuesday, according to The New York Post.

Pence is not self-isolating because he is tested daily for the virus but will keep working from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House where he and his staff have offices.

“The two principals are maintaining distance for the immediate future based on consultation with the White House Medical Unit,” a White House official confirmed.

Trump said he was considering social distancing from his Vice President on Monday evening.

“He tested negative, so we have to understand that, but he comes into contact with a lot of people,” Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden.

“It’s something probably during this quarantine period, we’ll probably talk about. I have not seen him since then but I would say that he will and I will be talking about that. We can talk on the phone,” he added.

Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Miller is the primary spokeswoman for the White House coronavirus task force, which Pence leads and which last met on Thursday.

On Sunday, reports suggested that Pence is self-isolating away from the White House and did not attend a meeting with Trump and top military officials.

Pence’s office later rejected those reports and made clear that Pence is not planning to enter self-quarantine.

During a call with governors Monday, Pence mentioned that he was taking extra precautions to maintain his distance from others, saying he was taking part in the call while “in a separate room on my own,” reported CNN.

Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves on the vice president’s coronavirus task force, was “in a situation with some staff” while he worked from afar, Pence told governors.

The White House implemented a new rule for West Wing staffers on Monday, requiring them to wear masks at all times.