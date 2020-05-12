Gantz resigns as Knesset Speaker

Blue and White leader steps down after a month and a half as Knesset Speaker to assume new ministerial role.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz resigned as Speaker of the Knesset Tuesday night ahead of the swearing-in of the unity government later this week.

Gantz's resignation will take effect by law within 48 hours, but if he is sworn in as a minister at any point before then, his resignation will take effect immediately.

Gantz assumed the post of Knesset Speaker just over a month and a half ago, on March 26, after the High Court issued an unusual and contradictory procedure for the Knesset's election, following the resignation of former Speaker Yuli Edelstein.

Gantz's decision to run for the office, thus preventing the election of Yesh Atid's former candidate for Knesset Speaker, Meir Cohen, was the move that led to the dissolution of the Blue and White faction.

Gantz is expected to replace Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin on Thursday. Levin will probably be appointed as Speaker of the Knesset.