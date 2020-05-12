Min Smotrich responds to video published by Netanyahu comparing proposals to Shas/UTJ to those offered Yamina: 'You didn't even negotiate.'

National Union Chairman Transport Minister Betzalel Smotrich attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following a video Netanyahu posted claiming Yamina Party's demands are excessive.

"Nice video, Mr. Prime Minister," Smotrich began, "but even when you're campaigning, do try to tell the truth and not snow the public by mixing 'ministers' and 'roles'."

According to him, "Yamina asked for two ministers, and the haredim took on a lot of senior positions. Three ministers, four committee chairmanships (among them Finance which is worth a senior minister position), and several other deputy ministers. We did not ask for nor did you offer anything more of them.

"The truth is that you never met with us once and didn't negotiate at all. You decided from the first minute that you didn't want us. And that's your right. But then don't expect us to recommend you to the President," Smotrich added.

"You may want to disassemble the Right bloc. It is certainly legitimate. But be brave and admit it," the Transport Minister closed.

In his video, Netanyahu claimed "my goal is that the unity government should include the entire Right-leaning bloc. Unfortunately, Yamina rejected the generous proposal I gave them, far beyond their relative size, a proposal that cares for many of the interests at the core of religious Zionism.

"They asked for four senior positions with just six Knesset members. Shas and United Torah Judaism together are 16 Knesset members. They asked for three ministers. This means that Yamina's request is impossible anyway," Netanyahu added.

The Prime Minister went on to attack the Yamina members, claiming, "Even before, Yamina refused to recommend me as a candidate to form the government with the President, contrary to the promise they gave to their voters.

"I hope there'll be a change here. In any case, religious Zionism is the flesh of our flesh. Most religious Zionists voted for Likud, they are represented by Likud, and the government I lead will continue to look after our common interests and values," Netanyahu concluded.