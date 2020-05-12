Rabbi Chaim Druckman and Rabbi Yehoshua Shapira today sent a letter to Yamina Party leaders, seeking to encourage them "whether in coalition or opposition."

"We wish to strengthen and back you in this difficult time for religious Zionism," wrote Rabbi Druckman and Rabbi Shapira in a letter published by journalist Yair Sherki.

"We regret that after more than a year of a partnership expressed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Likud, religious Zionism has been relegated to being beggars at the door, after others on the Right gladly received what they sought," the letter said.

According to them, "religious Zionism has carried and will continue to bear its public responsibility, whether from the coalition or from the opposition."

The rabbis wished to emphasize the magnitude of the party's responsibility to stay united. "We again stress that Yamina must remain united, and must consolidate the great potential of religious Zionism for things to come."