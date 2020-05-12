Netanyahu: Yamina made impossible demands

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video Tuesday night in which he attacked the demands that the Yamina party has raised in recent days as a condition for joining the government.

"My goal is that the unity government should include the entire right-wing bloc. Unfortunately, Yamina rejected the generous proposal I gave them, far beyond their relative size, a proposal that cares for many of the interests at the core of religious Zionism."

"They asked for four senior positions with just six Knesset members. Shas and United Torah Judaim together are 16 Knesset members. They asked for three ministers. This means that Yamina's request is impossible any way," Netanyahu added.

The prime minister went on to attack the Yamina members, claiming, "Even before, Yamina refused to recommend me as a candidate to form the government with the president, contrary to the promise they gave to their voters."

"I hope that there will be a change here. In any case, religious Zionism is the flesh of our flesh. Most religious Zionists voted for Likud, they are represented by Likud, and the government I lead will continue to look after our common interests and values," Netanyahu concluded..