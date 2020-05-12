Yamina: Netanyahu has slammed the door in our face

Party official says PM appointed Yuli Edelstein as Health Minister in order to humiliate Yamina, break up religious Zionist alliance.

A senior official in the Yamina party said that Prime Minister Netanyahu's appointment of former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein as Health Minister "slams the door on our entry into the government."

The official said the prime minister "was looking for the perfect way to humiliate Yamina and all its constituents, and succeeded. Edelstein did not demand the health portfolio at all, Bennett crisis, and Yamina wanted it in light of his functioning during the coronavirus crisis."

"This is a calculated move by Netanyahu to destroy the alliance with religious Zionism. Netanyahu's betrayal of the great faithful marks the beginning of his end in politics," they added in Yamina.

The Likud party stated Tuesday evening that the Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, which together have 16 Knesset seats, will receive three ministries and one committee chair in the next government, while the Yamina party is demanding four ministries when it has just six MKs.

"For weeks, Yamina did not want to give up because of internal disagreements between them about the distribution of portfolios, which led to demands that cannot be met," the Likud added.