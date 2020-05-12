More than 10 suspects arrested from building where rock was thrown. Suspects taken to interrogation. Fighters continue searches.

IDF forces have been operating since morning in the village of Ya'bed in the area of ​​the Menashe Regional Brigade, following the murder of IDF fighter Amit Ben Yigal early this morning in the village, as a result of a rock thrown at his head.

So far, more than 10 suspects have been arrested in the building from which the rock was thrown. Suspects were taken to security force interrogation. Fighters continue scanning the area to capture the murderer.

Golani Patrol fighter Amit Ben Yigal was killed this morning by a rock thrown by a Muslim during an operation in the village of Ya'bed in northern Samaria.

The initial IDF investigation revealed that the attacker was standing on the roof of a three-story house on the outskirts of the village with a large block, and when he noticed Ben Yigal raise his head, threw it at him. It is estimated that the murderer escaped from the structure where the attack was carried out. The GSS and IDF have detained a number of suspects from the village.