Hundreds of extremists break into Meron after Lag B'Omer

Extremists wait for police presence at Rashbi's tomb to begin to be reduced to break into holy site at end of Lag B'Omer.

Police began to evacuate most of the forces from Mount Meron and to open checkpoints at the end of the Lag B'Omer festival Tuesday evening.

Hundreds of extremists were waiting for the police to leave in order to violate government orders to stay away from the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi) due to the coronavirus epidemic. As soon police began to reduce their forces, they broke through the remaining checkpoints and entered Meron.

Some of the extremists even managed to reach Rashbi's tomb and enter through the women's section.

Police and IDF forces called to the scene began to evacuate the worshipers by force.