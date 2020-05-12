Demand: Approve opening fire on rock-throwers

The Almagor terror victim's organization today demands that the Justice Department and State Attorney's Office allow opening fire at rock throwers, and to comply with ordinances in the United States where rocks were declared deadly weapons.

The demand was communicated by Almagor following last night's murder of Golani Patrol fighter Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal, who fell after a rock thrown by Muslims in the village of Ya'bed in northern Samaria.

Organization Chairman Lieutenant Colonel (res.) Meir Indor, who was previously wounded by rocks on the Mount of Olives, said: "The U.S. understood the devastating potential of rock-throwing and defined rock-throwing as use of deadly weapons under the a section of U.S. law, 'Use of Lethal Weapons,' triggering severe indictments and penalties accordingly."

Bereaved father Yossi Tzur added, "The Americans have niceties and do no favors. Throwing a rock or firing a rocket will bring the same punishment. But Jews are merciful and those who show compassion to the cruel will one day find his soldiers killed."

Dr. Aryeh Bachrach, a bereaved father and one of Almagor's leaders, noted that he blames the legal system for abandoning IDF soldiers in the war on terror: "IDF soldiers mustn't be put at unnecessary risk just for the jurists' fastidiousness."

Almagor wants to reinstate open- fire practices led by the late Defense Minister Prof. Moshe Arens, who allowed initial shooting to the knees and then at the body against rock throwers: "Past experience has proven the operational effectiveness of this approach and its ability to significantly reduce casualties among security forces."