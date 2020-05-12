Former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein named Health Minister

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday evening that former Knesset Speaker MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) would be appointed Health Minister in the unity government which will be sworn in later this week.

Netanyahu stated: "I am pleased to announce tonight that former Knesset Speaker MK Yuli Edelstein has responded to the challenge and from among a number of senior Likud-led portfolios he has chosen the health portfolio.'

"I thank Edelstein for accepting my request and selecting a senior and first-rate portfolio that is a major challenge for the State of Israel, especially at this time. In addition to his ministry position, Edelstein will serve as a member of the Political-Security Cabinet and as chair of the coronavirus committee. I thank MK Edelstein and wish him great success in his role," the prime minister added.

Edelstein stated: "After serving the citizens of Israel for seven years as Knesset Member, I chose to respond to the central and significant challenge facing the State of Israel and is a struggle for Corona and the Israeli health system to meet the new challenges."

Edelstein replaces outgoing Health Minister Yaakov Litzman.