Live: Funeral of Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal

The funeral of Golani Brigade Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal began in the military section of the cemetery in Beer Yaakov Tuesday evening.

Friends and family came out to the cemetery to accompany they body. Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to speak at the funeral.

Yigal was killed early Tuesday morning by Arab terrorists operating out of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Ya'abed, west of Jenin.

According to the preliminary IDF investigation into the incident, the terrorist responsible for the attack threw the block from the third story of a home on the outskirts of Ya'abed after he spotted Amit while the Israeli force was leaving the town.

It is believed that the terrorist fled the building where the attack was carried out shortly after he threw the block.