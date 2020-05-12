Businessmen call on Netanyahu to include Yamina in government

'Religious Zionist Business Forum' calls on PM Netanyahu not to exclude Yamina party from unity government.

Religious Zionist activists have recently campaigned on social networks calling for Prime Minister Netanyahu not to leave the Yamina party out of the coalition.

A new video released on behalf of a body called "The Religious Zionist Business Forum," featuring several dozen businessmen from the national religious public, in an attempt to harness the national religious public to pressure the Likud to include Yamina.

The video depicts MKs Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked as paying the price of the unity government, claiming that Bennett and Shaked were the ones who remained loyal to the right-wing bloc in the past year.

The Religious Zionist Business Forum was formed by Hagai Mendelowitz, a businessman and United Hatzalah volunteer. Dozens of businessmen have joined the organization.

Mendelowitz said: "We are leading the country in every area and feel that we are not being respected in government representation."