Rivlin speaks with German president to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations

President Reuven Rivlin spoke today with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany to mark 55 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Germany.

“Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus pandemic, we are marking 55 years of diplomatic relations between our countries quietly and at a distance, but despite this we do not forget that the bilateral relations have become even closer in recent years. The cooperation between the countries touches all areas of life, from intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism to science, technology and health, and comes to the fore now as we deal with coronavirus.”

The president expressed his sorrow at the many lives lost to the virus in Germany and his hope that President Steinmeier’s state visit to Israel will happen as soon as possible.

President Steinmeier of Germany said: “Germany and Israel, Germans and Israelis, have come a long way since establishing diplomatic relations 55 years ago. During this time, numerous bridges and connections to a better, common future have been created over the terrible, supposedly eternally separating abyss of the Shoah. We have every reason to celebrate this miracle created by people from both countries. I would have loved to travel to Israel as planned. I will make up for this visit as soon as circumstances allow."

President Rivlin also spoke to President Milo Đukanović of Moldova today, as part of the international cooperation to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The president has also spoken to Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey, expressing his solidarity with the state and its people who are dealing with a large number of coronavirus patients and deaths. The president thanked the governor for fighting the antisemitism that the Jewish community in New Jersey is facing as a consequence of the pandemic.