Watch: Slain soldier joins colleagues in motivational chant

Golani Brigade Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal of Ramat Gan was killed early Tuesday morning by Arab terrorists operating out of the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Ya'abed, west of Jenin.

Ben Yigal was murdered when a block was thrown from a home in Ya'abed towards the end of an arrest operation his unit was helping to secure. Ben Yigal was struck by the block, which crushed his helmet, and left with a massive, and ultimately fatal, head injury.

According to the preliminary IDF investigation into the incident, the terrorist responsible for the attack threw the block from the third story of a home on the outskirts of Ya'abed after he spotted Amit while the Israeli force was leaving the town.

It is believed that the terrorist fled the building where the attack was carried out shortly after he threw the block.

Israeli security forces, including the IDF and the Shin Bet internal security agency, have arrested several suspects from the town of Ya'abed.

The funeral for Amit Ben Yigal, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of Chief Sergeant, has been set for 6:00 p.m. at the Be’er Yaakov cemetery.