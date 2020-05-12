Israel Railways announces: Some train stations to open next week

Some train stations reopen in first stage of plan to gradually increase public transportation across Israel.

Israel Railways on Tuesday published a list of train stations which will reopen on Sunday, May 17, as part of a plan to gradually resume train operations throughout Israel.

Israel's government shut train operations earlier this year, in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers' temperatures will be taken at the entrance to the stations, and on-site staff will ensure proper cleanliness and sterilization.

The list of train stations slated to open during the first stage of the plan includes trains between Netanya and Nahariya, including between them, in northern Israel, and trains between Beit She'an and Atlit.

In central Israel, trains will run between the Rosh Ha'ayin North station, and Tel Aviv Hahagana, but will not stop in Bnei Brak.

In southern Israel, trains will run between Be'er Sheva and Tel Aviv Savidor-Center.

From both Jerusalem's Yitzhak Navon station and Beit Shemesh, trains will travel to Tel Aviv Hahagana.

The Ashkelon-Tel Aviv line will remain closed.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that public transportation on weekends would resume, following a March decision to cut transportation on weekends and after 8:00p.m. on weekdays.