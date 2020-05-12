Fallen soldier's girlfriend: He didn't 'die', he was murdered

'He sent me a text message yesterday saying that he was taking care of himself, promising he'd come back,' says girlfriend of slain soldier.

Osher, the girlfriend of Amit Ben Yigal, the IDF soldier killed by terrorists during an arrest operation in northern Samaria Tuesday morning, spoke out about her partner’s death Tuesday in an interview with Channel 13.

“He loved his country so much,” said Osher, recalling Amit’s comments prior to the fateful arrest operation in the Palestinian Authority-controlled town of Yabad in which he was killed. She also called for Amit’s death to be ‘avenged’.

“He was excited about the arrest (operation), he said it was for the country’s sake. He was murdered – he didn’t just die – they murdered him there. They need to avenge him, they need to do something. He promised me he’d come back next week. He said he would take care of himself, but he didn’t.”

“We spoke last night, and he told me ‘I love you and I promise you I’ll take care of myself.’ This morning I was notified that he was dead, my love. He fought so hard to be there, he wanted to be in the Golani Brigade, he was so proud of his country. He was a person with a very pure heart.”

Earlier on Tuesday, an IDF spokesperson announced that 21-year-old IDF Staff Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal had been killed by Arab terrorists during an arrest operation in the northern Samaria town of Yabad, west of Jenin.

Towards the end of the operation, terrorists operating in the town dropped a block on Ben Yigal’s head, smashing his helmet and leaving him with a fatal head injury.