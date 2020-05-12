22-year-old coronavirus patient who was on life support released from hospital

Afik Swisa, the 22-year-old who suffered serious complications from coronavirus, was released from Tel Aviv's Ichilov Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

After being hospitalized in March, Swisa's condition deteriorated and he was placed on life support and transferred to Ichilov. In early April, Swisa regained consciousness and was taken off life support.

Swisa will continue rehabilitation treatment in Sheba Medical Center.

Irit Swisa, Afik's mother, said: "I want to thank the amazing and special staff, who took care of my son and all the patients with great devotion. Already a few weeks ago, I told my husband that he doesn't have to worry, and that by Lag Ba'omer, in the merit of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (author of the Zohar, who passed away on Lag Ba'omer - ed.), Afik will be released from intensive care. And indeed, today we had this great miracle."

"I received my son as a gift, and I will never forget the ICU staff at Ichilov, headed by Dr. Adi Nimrod and the head nurse Iris Berman, who saved my child and brought him back to life."

According to Israel's Health Ministry, Israel has confirmed 16,526 coronavirus cases, and has 4,312 active cases. The number of deaths has risen to 258, with another 67 patients who are intubated and in serious condition and 11,956 who have recovered.

Watch the Hebrew video here: