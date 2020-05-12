Israeli taxpayer money rewarding terror

Josh Hasten interviews Maurice Hirsch, Head of legal strategies at Palestinian Media Watch.

Hirsch is outraged at Israel’s decision to “loan” the PA $800 million due to their claim that as a result of coronavirus, they are on the verge of collapse.

He says that the payment fundamentally undermines the war on terror, as the PA has shown time and time again that the funding they receive from international sources is diverted towards their “pay to slay” program, which awards terrorists and their families for carrying out attacks against Israelis.