PA: Demolition of terrorist's home is a 'war crime'

PA cabinet leader threatens to take action if Israel applies sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday warned the Israeli government against a "foolish" move to annex the Jordan Valley or to exercise Israeli sovereignty over the “settlements” in Judea and Samaria, saying such a move will lead to a "new phase".

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh called on the international community to boycott Israel, recognize the “State of Palestine” within the 1967 borders and recognize the right of return if Israel annexes parts of Judea and Samaria.

In addition, Shtayyeh emphasized the "sanctity" of the allowances that are paid to terrorist prisoners, the families of “martyrs” and the wounded, and rejected the Israeli attempt to “frighten” the Palestinian Arab banks in order to prevent the transfer of the funds to the prisoners' accounts.

The PA cabinet has called on the Palestinian public to take part in the event marking the 72nd anniversary of the "Nakba" (what the Palestinian Arabs view as the “catastrophe” of the establishment of the state of Israel), to be held on May 15.

The cabinet also condemned the continued closure of the offices of the Palestine television channel in eastern Jerusalem and the ban on the activities of its employees in Israeli territory. According to the PA cabinet, this is an illegal move and a violation of freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Finally, Shtayyeh denounced the demolition of the home of the terrorist who murdered Rina Shnerb as a "war crime" to be brought before the International Criminal Court in The Hague.