Drone show over the skies of Ramat Gan

36 drones create shapes over the city of Ramat Gan in honor of the holiday of Lag B'Omer.

Residents of Ramat Gan on Monday night were treated to a drone show over the skies of the city, on the occasion of Lag B'Omer.

36 drones created shapes over a residential neighborhood and a municipal park. The drones created a candle, a bonfire, a bow and arrow, and even the words "Lag B'Omer" and "Chag Sameach".

Ramat Gan Mayor Carmel Shama HaCohen turned to the city’s residents before the show and said, “The show is less than five minutes long so wait at the right time and at the right angle with a camera in hand and enjoy the spectacular symbol of fire that the drone will draw, as well as other surprises.”

"This time, as well, we keep the rules and stay healthy: Enjoy and film the unique show from the window or from the balconies," added Shama HaCohen.