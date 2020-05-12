Jewish leaders congratulate Erdan on appointment as Ambassador to UN and US

Leaders of Conference of Presidents: Minister Erdan is a committed public servant with deep connections to the American Jewish community.

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Monday welcomed the appointment of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan as Israel’s next ambassador to the UN and the United States.

"We congratulate our longtime friend Gilad Erdan upon being nominated as the next ambassador of the State of Israel to the United Nations and the United States,” said Arthur Stark, Chair, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents, in a statement.

“Minister Erdan is a committed public servant with deep connections to the American Jewish community. His most recent postings provide him with extraordinary credentials for representing Israel in the diplomatic arena at the United Nations, and with Israel’s greatest friend and ally, the United States of America,” they added.

“We look forward to the opportunity to formally welcome him to America, as he succeeds our close friends Ambassadors Danny Danon and Ron Dermer, who have served with such distinction and dedication,” the statement concluded.

Erdan earlier on Monday acceded to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's proposal and will serve as Israeli Ambassador to the UN and Israeli Ambassador to the US.

"I am proud and moved by the privilege of struggling for the justice of our cause in the international arena and defending Israel in the face of the expected challenges in the coming years," Minister Erdan said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Minister Erdan and said the he looks forward to continued cooperation between them on important missions for the State of Israel in the years ahead.

Minister Erdan will continue serving as a government minister until his appointment as ambassador is approved by the government.