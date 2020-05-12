The Likud's proposal to Rabbi Rafi Peretz

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu proposed to Rabbi Rafi Peretz that he split the Yamina party, join the government and be appointed a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs.

According to a report on Channel 13 News on Monday, the proposal was passed on to Peretz through Mordechai Benita, the Director-General of the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry and a well-known Likud activist. According to the report, Rabbi Peretz refused the proposal and made it clear that the Yamina party would not split up.

A Likud spokesman said in response, "This is Fake News. The person in question is not involved whatsoever in negotiations."

In the meantime, the Blue and White party is expected to forgo the Health Ministry, allowing Netanyahu some leeway in the contacts with the Yamina party.

Earlier on Monday, Jewish Home Director-General Nir Orbach wrote to party activists that "the chances are greater that we are going to the opposition, but there is still a discussion on how to get an upgraded proposal and thus enter the coalition as significant partners.”

"All these things are joined by the Prime Minister's promise, on the eve of the submission of the Knesset slates and in exchange for the high price we paid for the unity of the camp, to leave Rabbi Rafi Peretz in his position as Minister of Education. We know that the Prime Minister wants to keep this promise,” added Orbach.