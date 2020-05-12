New details about demolition of home of terrorist who murdered Rina Shnerb

Senior officer: Demolishing a home during Ramadan is like having your belongings confiscated by tax authorities during the Seder.

A senior officer in the IDF’s Central Command told Arutz Sheva about the operation to demolish the home of Qassem Shibli, one of the terrorists involved in the murder of Rina Shnerb.

"You have to understand," he explained. “Demolishing a house in the middle of Ramadan is an action that is meaningful. It would be like the tax authorities coming to confiscate a person’s belongings in the middle of the Seder. The IDF took into account that there would be violent disturbances both upon entering the village and even more when they exited, but we did not give up."

Shibli is the terrorist who, along with other terrorists, carried out the attack in August in Dani Spring near Dolev, in which Rina Shnerb was murdered and her father and brother, Ethan and Dvir Shnerb, were injured.

The officer said the demolition was carried out after the Supreme Court rejected petitions filed by a Palestinian Arab lawyer on behalf of the terrorist’s family against the realization of the confiscation and demolition order. "This is a lawyer who ‘drives the system crazy’, but eventually the permit came to carry out the demolition and the forces destroyed the second floor of the terrorist's house with a bulldozer.”

"We did not want to blow up the house with explosives so as not to cause unnecessary damage or harsher criticism," the senior official said, recalling that violent disturbances occurred both when the forces entered the village, which included dozens of Palestinians burning tires and throwing rocks and firebombs at the IDF fighters, as well as when the forces left the village.

The homes of terrorists Walid Hanatsheh and Yasan Majamas, who also took part in the attack, have been demolished in the past.