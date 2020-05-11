Yamina demands 2 ministries with 'real impact'

The Yamina party stated Monday evening that it is demanding two ministries in order to join the unity government and not three as has been reported in the media.

"Unlike the Likud spins, Yamina never asked for three portfolios, because we do not want to be honored, but two ministries with real influence, in addition to influence in the Knesset and in the state, illegal infiltrators, and the world of law and settlement," said Yamina.

The party added that "the prime minister knows exactly that, and yet chose to place her right in influential positions."

Channel 13 News reported that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered to Rabbi Rafi Peretz to split the Yamina party, join the government and be appointed deputy minister at the Jerusalem Ministry.

The proposal was passed on to Peretz by Mordechai Benita, the Jerusalem Ministry Director General, and a well-known Likud activist. According to the report, Rabbi Peretz refused the proposal and made it clear that the Yamina party would not split. Likud spokesman Naor Yahya commented: "This is Fake News. The person in question is not involved in negotiations.''

With Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan agreeing to become Ambassador to the US and the UN and the Blue and White party agreeing to give up the Health Ministry, the Likud will have more leeway in its negotiations with Yamina.

Earlier, Jewish Home CEO Nir Orbach wrote that: "Right now, the position of the entire Yamina Party is that chances are we're headed to the opposition, but there is still discussion about how to get an upgraded proposal and thus enter as significant partners in the coalition."

"All of these factors are joined by the Prime Minister's promise, on the eve of submitting the lists, and in exchange for the high price we paid for unity in the camp to leave Rabbi Rafi Peretz in his position as Education Minister. We know that the Prime Minister wants to meet this commitment."