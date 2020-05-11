Gilad Erdan named as next Israeli Ambassador to the UN and the US

Public Security Minister to continue to serve in the government until he assumes new posts at the UN and in the US.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has accepted Prime Minister Netanyahu's offer to serve as Israel's next ambassador to the United Nations as well as the United States. He will replace current Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and current Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer.

"I am proud and excited to lead the fight for our cause in the international arena and to defend Israel against the challenges we expect in the years ahead," Erdan said Monday evening.

Netanyahu thanked Minister Erdan and said that he expects to continue their cooperation in the coming years on the important tasks of the State of Israel. Erdan will continue to serve as a minister in the government until his appointment is approved by the government.