4-year-old killed in Jerusalem car accident, grandmother in serious condition

Child hurt after being struck by car near Biblical Zoo dies, grandmother in serious condition.

A 4-year-old boy was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in a traffic accident near the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo. His 65-year-old grandmother was seriously injured in the accident.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) team called to the scene treated the child in serious condition, performed CPR and evacuated him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, where doctors declared his death.

"When we got there, we saw two people injured: an adult woman and a boy about six years of age lying on the road near a vehicle,” said MDA paramedics Elad Rozmarin and Yuval Bar-Or.

“We performed preliminary medical examinations and immediately performed resuscitation techniques on the boy, who was unconscious, without a heartbeat, and who was not breathing and was suffering from serious multi-system injuries. We loaded him onto a mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him in critical condition to the hospital, while continuing to provide life-saving treatment.”

Police issued a statement after the accident, saying that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

“A short while ago the police call center received a report of a traffic accident on Chaim E. Kolitz Road in Jerusalem involving a vehicle and two pedestrians – a woman and a child who were being treated by MDA. Police officers are on the scene. The driver of the vehicle has been detained at the scene. Police have opened an investigation.”