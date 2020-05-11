Coronavirus and Pikuach Nefesh (saving lives)
Machon Shilo's Rabbi David bar Hayim discusses the halakhic imperative to save lives in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus patient in morning prayer
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsJewish WorldCoronavirus and Pikuach Nefesh (saving lives)
Coronavirus and Pikuach Nefesh (saving lives)
Machon Shilo's Rabbi David bar Hayim discusses the halakhic imperative to save lives in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus patient in morning prayer
Flash 90
top