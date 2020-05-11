Anticipating the enemy: IDF 'SHILUACH' Division inaugurated

The IDF today inaugurated a new division in the Planning Division, the Combat and Innovation Methods Division (SHILUACH) in the General Staff Forum.

The Division, headed by Brigadier General Eran Niv, is involved in leading multi-branch systems, developing innovative concepts and combat methods, and designing the IDF power structure continuously and with a focus on long-term strategy.

The decision to establish the Division is a key element in the multi-year TNUFA program, and represents another milestone in its implementation.

The Division's initiation, that began two months ago, took place in the Ben-Gurion House in haKirya, headed by IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

During the event, four lectures were given and each covered the division's roles:

• Formulate and develop combat methods to improve IDF attack and defense capability effectiveness; • Lead multi-branch systems: Connecting and synchronizing the various efforts in the various branches of the military over time to improve the IDF's response to complex challenges (campaign against high-angle rocket fire from Gaza over mountains and ridges, exposing an elusive enemy in the urban combat theater, and more); • Design and architecture of power-building processes: Strengthening and creating infrastructures to leverage power in multi-branch force deployment; • Innovation and process acceleration: Using resources, knowledge, and capabilities that exist in the IDF, the State of Israel, and around the world to solve operational challenges with maximum effectiveness and in a short time.

Chief of Staff Major General Aviv Kochavi said the IDF should have a body that gives constant attention to innovation, as the latter yields many fruits that can and must be utilized to improve combat effectiveness. At the same time, the SHILUACH Division will be engaged in developing combat methods and management and design of multi-branch power-building processes to ensure that alongside the important work in the various military branches, all efforts in this important sphere are coordinated and synchronized.

"The SHILUACH Division also will direct the IDF's campaign against high-angle fire; the IDF must have a mechanism that - from morning till night - harnesses all branches, wings, and commands to respond to the high-angle fire threat," Kochavi added.

SHILUACH Division Commander Brigadier General Eran Niv said in the opening lecture: "Building a multi-branch force that transforms the organization deals in complex areas. Areas that require daring and creativity on the one hand, and full partnership of all power-building elements and their implementation on the other. The SHILUCH Division's mission will be to identify these areas and together with all parties, in partnership, to advance, the change, and to always anticipate the enemy."





