MDA forces deployed in Meron for Lag B'Omer

Magen David Adom (MDA) has for the first time dispatched two medical buses to Meron for Lag B'Omer.

This year, due to the coronavirus epidemic, only 150 people will be allowed to visit Meron for the festival instead of the tens of thousands who visit the holy site every year,

As part of the preparations MDA teams will arrive with two buses, six ambulances, two intensive care vehicles, a command vehicle and other dedicated emergency vehicles on the ground, with MDA paramedics ready to respond quickly and professionally to every call they receive.

This year, two medical buses will be made available to the medical teams, which were built with the assistance of Assam Nestle, Dan and Merkabim. Similar buses have been developed in recent weeks by the IDF in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Up to thirteen patients and injured can be evacuated at one time, with two of them in the middle of the bus, which is built with intensive care patients in mind, while eleven others sit in the back. If needed, the bus can be used to transport up to fourteen paramedics to the scene of an accident.

MDA CEO Eli Been said: "Every year, the gathering at Meron is one of the most prominent public events that MDA is required to conduct. This year, due to the spread of the coronavirus and the need to prevent crowds, the event will be held with only dozens of participants, accompanied by medical staff and two special and new buses, which will provide intensive care and evacuation if needed. I urge participants to follow the Health Ministry's guidelines, to watch themselves and those around them, to assist with the national effort to maintain public health."