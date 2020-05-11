Hotovely tapped for UN ambassador?

Minister Tzippy Hotovely: 'If Erdan decides he's not going to UN, I definitely consider myself candidate for UN ambassador.'

Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzippy Hotovely of the Likud today was interviewed on the This Afternoon in Parliament program on the Knesset Channel, and addressed her role in the government.

Hotovely noted in this context that "if Gilad Erdan decides he's not going to the UN, then I definitely consider myself a candidate for the UN Ambassador role."

However, Hotovely, who currently serves as Diaspora Affairs Minister, said she would prefer to be appointed as a minister in the government: "the first thing I'd like to do is serve as a minister in the sovereignty government."