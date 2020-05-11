Tags:ILTV
Coronavirus cases still dropping in Israel
IDF razes terrorist's home. Northern Israelis wake up to 3.2 & 2.7 magnitude quakes. Jerusalem surgeons remove iron rod from man’s skull.
Recovering coronavirus patient
iStock
|
