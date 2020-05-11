Worse wave of coronavirus expected during winter

Professor Itamar Grotto, Dep. Director-General of the Health Ministry, warns 'complete normalcy' will only come when there are no new cases.

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Professor Itamar Grotto told Kan News that Israel will return complete normalcy "only when we reach a stage where there are no new cases."

"In the meantime, the signs are very optimistic," he added.

"We ask that any industry which would like to reopen come to us with a proposal for a how to make it safe to reopen. Afterwards, in accordance with the infection situation, we will decide the timetable."

Professor Grotto warned: "A larger wave of infection is expected during the winter, and here, we will need to invest effort and willingness. There are places in the world where there are new waves, and there, they have implemented another lockdown. For us, in the case of an increase in contagion, it could be that we will shut down regional hotspots."

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that two coronavirus patients died since Sunday night, bringing the total number of deaths to 254.

In addition, another 15 people were diagnosed with the disease, and the number of recovered coronavirus patients rose to 11,548. Israel now has 4,690 active coronavirus cases, and 64 coronavirus patients are on ventilators.