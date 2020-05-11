First heat wave of the summer expected this week

For the first time this summer, Israel may be in for a heat wave.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures rising to seasonal average. During the afternoon hours, strong northern winds will blow along the coast.

Monday night will be clear or partly cloudy, and there may be limited visibility along the coast, in the lowlands, in the northern Negev, and in the Jezreel Valley.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise, becoming higher than seasonal average in Israel's inland and mountainous regions.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with an additional rise in temperatures. In Israel's inland and mountainous regions, the weather will be hot and dry. In the afternoon, harsh northern winds will blow along the coast.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday. Temperatures will remain steady, with the weather remaining hot and dry in Israel's inland and mountainous regions. During the afternoon hours, harsh northern winds will blow along the coast.