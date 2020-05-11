Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dead at 92

"Seinfeld" actor and father of filmmaker Ben Stiller passes away at age 92.

Actor and comic Jerry Stiller passed away Monday morning at the age of 92.

Stiller, the father of actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller, died of natural causes, his son said.

He is survived by his son Ben, his daughter Amy, and his two grandchildren. Stiller was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Anne Meara.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben Stiller tweeted Monday.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you dad.”

Stiller was born to a Jewish family in Brooklyn, New York in 1927, and served in the US Army during World War II.

He appeared in forty movies and dozens of television shows during an acting career which spanned over six decades.

Stiller is perhaps best known for his role on the 1990s sitcom “Seinfeld”, in which he played Frank Costanza, as well as his role in the show “The King of Queens”, in which he played Arthur Spooner.