Pres. Trump and PM Netanyahu, are you ready to create history in Judea and Samaira?

History is preparing a new page for the day on which Israel restores - yes, restores - Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. Opinion.

President Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are readying to create history together on 1 July when Israel restores Jewish sovereignty after 3000 years in 1697km² of territory comprising 30% of Judea and Samaria - the Jewish People's biblical and ancient heartland.

About 65000 Arabs – 5% of the Arab population of Judea and Samaria – and 450000 Jews live in the area proposed for Jewish sovereignty.

The road forward has been made possible after Netanyahu was unanimously confirmed as Israel’s next Prime Minister by 11 judges of Israel’s Supreme Court.

Trump’s map (below) gives practical expression to the following international treaties and documents justifying Israel’s proposed action:

Taken from the "Vision for Peace" Trump Middle East peace plan conceptual map

The San Remo Resolution and Treaty of Sevres in 1920

The League of Nations Mandate for Palestine in 1922

Article 80 of the UN Charter

Trump’s translation of a dream - begun 100 years ago at San Remo - into a miraculous reality for the Jewish people in July 2020 - should be welcomed by every Jew worldwide - privileged to be the generation to see this amazing reaffirmation of the Jewish People’s past history coming alive again.

Instead this momentous occasion is being met with opposition by many Jewish organisations, media and individuals concerned at what they call “West Bank Annexation” – the identical language used by the UN and EU, PLO and Arab League in opposing Israel’s action.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

Restoring Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria - designated for reconstitution of the Jewish National Home by the international community 100 years ago - is not “West Bank annexation”.

Trump and Netanyahu - therefore - would certainly not have welcomed the publication in the New York Times of an op-ed article by Middle East Forum President - Daniel Pipes – headlined “Annexing the West Bank would hurt Israel”.

Pipes opposes Israel’s decision for six reasons:

-President Trump could well erupt in fury at Israel for “unilaterally acting” on 1 July

-“Annexation” would alienate and weaken Israel’s diminishing number of friends in the Democratic Party and in Europe

- “Unilateral Israeli annexation” could end Israel’s expanding ties with Sunni Arab states.

-“Annexation” could destabilize “Jordan, the West Bank and Gaza”.

-“Annexation” is sure to alienate Israel’s Left which would lead probably to a contingent of Israeli Zionists turning anti-Zionist, with some Israelis leaving the country in disgust.

-“Annexation” would be likely to make more Palestinian Arabs eligible to become citizens of Israel.

Two of Pipes’ reasons suggesting “unilateral action” by Israel are simply untrue.

The remaining four will not deter Netanyahu from proceeding to realise this epic milestone in the history of the Jewish People – simultaneously strengthening Israel’s ability to protect the safety and security of its citizens against those Arab neighbours who seek its destruction.

Pipes asks:

“And what does annexation actually achieve?”

His answer indicates he has no conception of the miracle unfolding before his very eyes:

“It is a symbolic move, a gesture toward Israelis living on the West Bank in legal limbo. But annexation does not extricate them from that limbo, since it is likely that no important government in the world would recognize their change in legal status.”

This is no symbolic move. The territory involved may be miniscule but this moment in the timeline of the Jewish people is also highly significant for mankind.

Those Jews who returned to reclaim Judea and Samaria following the Six Day War in 1967 - after every Jew living there was driven out in 1948 - will be finally recognized and vindicated.

Words count.

Pipes - like so many other critical Jews – is sadly missing the big picture.

H. Kirschen Dry Bones- Making History

Author’s note: The cartoon – commissioned exclusively for this article — is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones” - one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators – whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades. His cartoons can be viewed at Drybonesblog