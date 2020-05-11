IDF: Quarantined people will be released from hotels starting today

In accordance with the updated emergency regulations, as of Monday morning, those people who are quarantined at hotels and who meet the Health Ministry's criteria for home quarantine will be released, an IDF spokesperson said.

Also beginning on Monday, all those returning from abroad will be sent to self-isolate at home, instead of taken to isolation hotels.

Those returning from abroad who are unable to self-isolate according to the Health Ministry's guidelines will be transferred to those isolation hotels which will continue to operate. The IDF's Home Front Command will help transport those in isolation who need it to Ben Gurion Airport.

So far, 5,534 isolated or sick people have stayed in the recovery hotels, of whom 3,134 returned to their homes. As of Sunday, 2,400 patients were staying in the recovery hotels.

In addition, 3,932 people have stayed in the isolation hotels have so far, and as of Sunday there were 1,750 isolated people in those hotels.